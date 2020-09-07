Matuidi 'tired but happy' after Inter Miami debut September 8, 2020 00:19 1:12 min France midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he is 'tired but happy' after his first match for Inter Miami, a 0-0 draw with Nashville. WATCH the MLS on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial News Football MLS Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami -Latest Videos 1:12 min Matuidi 'tired but happy' after Inter Miami debut 0:30 min Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus 0:23 min Messi resumes Barca training after failed exit 1:10 min LaLiga president reflects on battle to keep Messi 1:01 min England drops Foden, Greenwood for COVID breach 2:19 min McEnroe urges Djokovic to embrace 'bad guy' tag 2:28 min MLS: Seattle v Portland 3:37 min MLS: LA Galaxy v LAFC 3:37 min In-form Galaxy wins El Trafico 2:45 min MLS: New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union