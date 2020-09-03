After three straight losses in all competitions, Los Angeles FC responded by thrashing the San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 at Banc of California Stadium.

Diego Rossi's beautiful finish into the corner opened the scoring after a poor turnover of possession by the Earthquakes in the 21st minute.

But LAFC had to wait until the second half to truly take control.

Another bad turnover allowed Bradley Wright-Phillips through to double the lead, before Jose Cifuentes made it 3-0.

Rossi added his second in the 69th minute before Danny Musovski made it 5-0, Danny Hoesen later adding a consolation goal for San Jose.

The win lifted LAFC up into third in the Western Conference, with San Jose sitting 11th.

Galaxy made it three straight wins by edging Portland Timbers 3-2 at Providence Park.

Efrain Alvarez opened the scoring for the Galaxy, completing a fine team move with a finish into the top corner from inside the area.

It took until five minutes into the second half for the visitors to double their lead through Cristian Pavon's individual effort.

Felipe Mora gave Portland hope with a 67th-minute goal, but Joe Corona struck for the Galaxy with a wonderful 20-yard strike.

Diego Valeri came off the bench to add a second for Portland in additional time.

The Timbers are sixth in the Western Conference, one spot behind the Galaxy while being level on points.

Columbus Crew returned to the top of the Eastern Conference after a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union.

Lucas Zelarayan's deflected 25-yard effort in the 55th minute was enough for Columbus.

Elsewhere, Western Conference leader Sporting Kansas City was held to a 1-1 draw by Dallas.

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders drew 2-2 in a clash that featured a screamer from Pablo Ruiz

while Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw with Nashville.

New York City overcame New England Revolution 2-0

Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United 3-0 and Erik Sorga scored a 98th-minute winner for DC United as its edged New York Red Bulls 1-0.

Atlanta United and Inter Miami drew 0-0, while Cincinnati's clash with Chicago Fire also finished goalless.