LAFC wins thrilling instalment of El Trafico October 21, 2022 06:53 6:55 min Chicho Arango's stoppage time winner lifted LAFC to a thrilling 3-2 win over 'El Trafico' rival LA Galaxy, sealing a spot in the MLS Western Conference final. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights LA Galaxy Football LAFC MLS -Latest Videos 6:55 min LAFC wins thrilling instalment of El Trafico 0:44 min Ronaldo dropped by Man United for Chelsea clash 0:57 min Fury considering buying League One side Morecambe 1:11 min Galtier wants 'bigger leads' to allow for rotation 0:52 min Fury-Chisora trilogy fight confirmed for December 0:24 min Socceroos star Hrustic in doubt for World Cup 0:52 min Ten Hag 'to deal' with frustrated Ronaldo tomorrow 1:27 min Klopp declares match winner Nunez has 'arrived' 1:31 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Southampton 4:24 min Rangers and Celtic on track for Old Firm final