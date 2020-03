Birthday boy Vela scored a stunning chip on the stroke of half-time to ensure reigning Supporters' Shield champion LAFC made the perfect start to the 2020 season.

Co-owner David Beckham, his famous wife Victoria and Inter's hierarchy were in the stands as the expansion franchise made history in Los Angeles.

Inter battled in its first-ever MLS match but Diego Alonso's side came unstuck after a moment of brilliance from Vela on his 31st birthday.