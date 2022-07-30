LAFC topples Seattle Sounders July 30, 2022 08:06 7:18 min Carlos Vela starred with the winning goal as LAFC defeated Seattle Sounders 2-1 in Major League Soccer. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Seattle Sounders Football LAFC MLS -Latest Videos 7:18 min LAFC topples Seattle Sounders 1:04 min Guardiola confirms Haaland fit to face Liverpool 4:19 min Kompany's Burnley off to a winning start 28:50 min Juventus great Buffon glad Dybala brushed Inter 0:40 min Nagelsmann doesn't fear Bayern axe 3:25 min De Minaur wins all-Aussie battle in Atlanta 3:33 min Thiem out as Hanfmann wins at Kitzbuhel 3:46 min Alcaraz cruises into Umag quarter-finals 0:33 min Foden likens 'Scary' Haaland to Aguero 1:03 min Klopp rules out Firmino exit amid Juventus links