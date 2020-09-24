LAFC crushed the Whitecaps 6-0 at Banc of California Stadium, thanks to five goals in the opening 33 minutes.

The five goals scored in 32 minutes, 13 seconds was the fastest a team has netted five from kick-off in MLS history, according to Opta.

The Seattle Sounders had set the previous record (32:43) just 13 days ago against the San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC went ahead in the second minute through Dejan Jakovic, who headed in a Brian Rodriguez corner.

Another corner led to Bradley Wright-Phillips finishing before the veteran forward produced another acrobatic effort in the 11th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Vancouver when Ranko Veselinovic turned in a Rodriguez cross just three minutes later.

Diego Rossi made it 5-0 after a one-two with Mark-Anthony Kaye in the 33rd minute.

LAFC would have to wait until the second half for a sixth, Rodriguez's cross from the right leading to an Andy Rose own goal.

The win saw Los Angeles climb into sixth in the Western Conference, while Vancouver are ninth.

Orlando City extended its unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel scored before half-time and Orlando held on despite Johnny Russell's 53rd-minute strike.

The Earthquakes' struggles continued with a 5-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

San Jose has conceded five goals in a match five times this season, which is the most allowed by a team in a single campaign, according to Opta. The Earthquakes are just 13 games into their season.

Chicago Fire recorded a 4-0 win over Houston Dynamo, while Inter Miami slumped to a 4-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

History was made as Nashville beat DC United 1-0, with Tori Penso becoming the first female referee to oversee an MLS game in 20 years.

Columbus Crew retained its five-point lead atop the Eastern Conference thanks to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United.

New England Revolution beat Montreal Impact 3-1:

Atlanta United overcame Dallas 1-0, while Toronto edged New York City 1-0:

Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union played out a 0-0 draw, Real Salt Lake enjoyed a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers edged the Seattle Sounders 1-0.