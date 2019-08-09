Unlike Europe, where Ibrahimovic has played for the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Inter, AC Milan and Juventus, MLS uses a play-off system to crown a champion.

The top seven teams from the Western and Eastern Conferences – which consist of 12 teams in each division – progress to the MLS Cup play-offs.

Ibrahimovic, however, does not like the post-season system after voicing his disapproval following Thursday's training session.

"I think the system is s***," Ibrahimovic told reporters in Los Angeles. "How can you learn mentality if you only have to reach the play-offs?"

"You just need to win the play-offs, and that's it. The results in each game are important, but here, if you come in seventh place, you make the play-offs and win, you are champion," the 37-year-old added.

"For me, the mentality is every day, training the way you train is the way you play a game, and with the MLS system, how do you create that mentality to be in your toes 24 hours?"

The Galaxy, who missed the play-offs last season, are fifth in the Western Conference and 15 points adrift of leaders Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic – an All-Star this term – has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances for the Galaxy.