Ibrahimovic struck twice in the opening 15 minutes as Galaxy drew 3-3 with Los Angeles in their derby clash at Banc of California Stadium.

In an enthralling start, Ibrahimovic produced a brilliant left-footed finish after being played in by Cristian Pavon in just the second minute.

Latif Blessing headed in an equaliser for LAFC before Ibrahimovic restored Galaxy's lead.

Galaxy took a 3-1 lead in the 16th minute, Pavon getting on the end of a Favio Alvarez pass before finishing.

⚽️⚽️GOAL⚽️⚽️ WHAT. IS. GOING. ON! @96Kichan makes it 3️⃣-1️⃣ to @LAGalaxy with barely a quarter of an hour gone! BREATHLESS stuff in #ElTraffico | Watch it LIVE on beIN https://t.co/8GbXi8AkhE #LAFCvLA pic.twitter.com/JRLgCy3IET — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 26, 2019

Blessing scored again before half-time and LAFC were level eight minutes after the break, Carlos Vela netting his 27th MLS goal of the season.

⚽️⚽️GOAL⚽️⚽️ Latif Blessing scores his second for @LAFC and #ElTraffico is 3-2 at halftime! | WATCH the second half LIVE on beIN 1 & CONNECT https://t.co/FV1WW60ck6 #LAFCvLA pic.twitter.com/rJzcJW78Uj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 26, 2019

Vela was replaced shortly after the hour-mark with a suspected hamstring injury, neither team able to find a winning goal as Galaxy stayed unbeaten against its rival.

Los Angeles is 19 points clear atop the Western Conference, while Galaxy moved into fourth.

Elsewhere, Zdenek Ondrasek scored a brace as Dallas thrashed Houston Dynamo 5-1.

Gyasi Zardes was the star for Columbus Crew, which ended a four-game winless run by beating Cincinnati 3-1, the forward netting a brace.