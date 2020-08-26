Impact recorded a first win of the new MLS season, 2-1 over Canadian rival Vancouver Whitecaps, thanks to goals from Romell Quioto and Laisi Lappalanan.

On a busy day of matches, Houston Dynamo also celebrated its first win of the 2020 MLS season after upstaging Western Conference leader Sporting Kansas City 5-2.

Darwin Quintero's second-half brace inspired Houston in Kansas City, where nearly 2,300 fans were allowed to attend for the first home match in nearly six months at Children's Mercy Park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dynamo broke the deadlock via Alberth Elis in the 17th minute before Sporting KC's Johnny Russell equalised nine minutes later.

Houston, though, went into the interval leading 2-1 courtesy of Christian Ramirez's strike on the stroke of half-time.

Niko Hansen doubled the lead within three minutes of the restart, while Gabi Kinda reduced the deficit for Sporting KC moments later.

But Quintero's two goals in the space of four minutes just past the hour mark put the game beyond doubt.

After two defeats and four draws, Houston are ninth in the Western Conference, while Sporting KC remain four points clear atop the standings.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Union edged New York Red Bulls 1-0 thanks to Kacper Przybylko's first-half goal.

With the win, the third-placed Union moved within four points of Eastern Conference pacesetters Columbus Crew.

Elsewhere Chicago Fire accounted for FC Cincinnati 3-0, while New England Revolution prevailed 2-1 against DC United.