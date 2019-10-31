Nick DeLeon's stunning late goal led Toronto past defending champion Atlanta United 2-1 and through to the MLS Cup final.

🚀🚀🚀 HE DID NOT JUST DO THAT! Nic Deleon produces sheer magic to leave @bguzan clutching at air as @TorontoFC takes the lead, 2-1 over @ATLUTD | WATCH #ATLTOR LIVE & EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/9KLpIEX9Y3 #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fhYrf07trt — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) October 31, 2019

With 12 minutes remaining in Atlanta, DeLeon produced a thunderous long-range effort that beat Brad Guzan and secured Toronto's spot in the November 10 final.

On gagne pas la coupe nous 🤔!!!!! Next step ➡️Seattle 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ew3TVtMAop — nico benezet (@NicolasBenezet) October 31, 2019

Toronto will travel to Seattle Sounders in a rematch of the 2017 decider, which the Canadian side won 2-0.

After Los Angeles FC's shock defeat to Seattle a day earlier, there was another upset as Frank de Boer's Atlanta was dethroned on home soil.

Julian Gressel gave Atlanta a fourth-minute lead after a selfless pass from team-mate Gonzalo Martinez at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

However, the lead only lasted 10 minutes as Toronto's Nicolas Benezet found the far corner of the net with a curling effort.

Toronto had the final say away from home after DeLeon somehow created enough space to find the top corner in the 78th minute.