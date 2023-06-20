Mas spoke to reporters on Tuesday (AEST) and said Messi had agreed to terms on a contract.

Reports surfaced that the deal will run through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026 and be worth $50-60 million per year.

Messi, who turns 36 years old on Sunday, announced on 8 June that he would be joining Miami after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

He led Argentina to its first World Cup success since 1986 in Qatar last year, and the Barcelona great has won the Ballon d'Or trophy a record seven times.

“I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States," Mas said.

“I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world.

“I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement.”