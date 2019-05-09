Columbus snapped a five-match losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Galaxy, which slumped to its second consecutive defeat.

Gyasi Zardes haunted his former club with the opener, tapping in a Robinho cross from the left in the 27th minute.

He turned provider for Columbus' second, Federico Higuain collecting his pass before firing into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

Hector Jimenez made it 3-0 in the 66th minute as the Crew closed out its victory despite Daniel Steres' late goal.

The Galaxy remains second in the Western Conference, while Columbus climbed into fifth in the Eastern Conference.

In Georgia, defending champion Atlanta recorded a third straight win courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Toronto.

Hector Villalba's close-range finish in the first half was followed up by Julian Gressel's strike in the second.

Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference on the back of its fourth league win of the campaign, while Toronto is fourth.

Montreal Impact moved level on points with the leader in the east thanks to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Nikolic's double guided Chicago Fire to a 5-0 thrashing of New England Revolution.