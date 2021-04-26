LaLiga
Chicharito stays hot in MLS with hat-trick

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and his redemption story continues to gather pace after his hat-trick guided LA Galaxy past New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Chicharito endured a difficult and injury-plagued 2020 season, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer netting just twice after joining Galaxy.

But Chicharito is enjoying a red-hot start to the 2021 campaign, taking his tally to five goals in two matches to begin the season, having score a treble against the Red Bulls.

Not since 2010 had the Galaxy opened its season with back-to-back wins, but that changed at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chicharito opened the scoring in the ninth minute, pouncing on a deflected shot for an easy tap in for Galaxy before the Red Bulls equalised via Andrew Gutman 17 minutes later.

However, Chicharito restored his side's advantage with a cool finish past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel four minutes prior to half-time.

Chicharito completed his hat-trick on the hour-mark when he acrobatically put the ball into the back of the net at the back post, while Cristian Casseres Jr. set up a tense finale three minutes later.

Galaxy tops the Western Conference with two wins from two games, while the Red Bulls remain winless at the foot of the Eastern Conference standings.

