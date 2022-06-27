LAFC announced that Bale has joined the club on a 12-month deal, with the option to extend through to 2024, after the expiration of his Real Madrid contract.

As part of the deal, LAFC must pay fellow MLS side Inter Miami $75,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the discovery priority to Bale.

The Wales international had been linked with a number of teams, including former side Tottenham and hometown club Cardiff City, but he has opted for a move Stateside.

And 32 year-old Bale, who is looking to maintain his fitness ahead of Wales's World Cup 2022 campaign in November, believes he has made the right choice.

"I am extremely excited for this move to LAFC," Bale said. "This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career.

"I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles."

Bale spent nine years with Madrid – including a season on loan at Tottenham in 2020-21 – and won 16 trophies in the Spanish capital.

However, he made just 21 league appearances combined in his final two campaigns at the Santiago Bernabeu, either side of that Spurs loan, after falling out of favour.

Bale has continued to prove his pedigree over that time with Wales, most recently playing a key part in the recent World Cup qualifying play-off wins over Austria and Ukraine.

The Southampton academy product will boost an LAFC side which already leads the Supporters' Shield race, and coach Steve Cherundolo is delighted with the acquisition.

"There are simply not many players in the world who can have an impact on a match like Gareth Bale," Cherundolo said. "He can be dangerous in so many different ways, and we expect him to complement what we believe is already a strong team from the moment he arrives.

"His knowledge of the game and experience in playing in big games will be invaluable for our club."

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington added: "I am grateful to Gareth's management team who helped make this happen.

"It's clear Gareth is highly motivated to continue winning trophies and we're elated he has made the choice to join LAFC and help lead us in our goal of winning championships."

Bale and fellow new signing Giorgio Chiellini are eligible to make their LAFC debuts against the LA Galaxy in El Trafico on 8 July.