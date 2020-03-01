The Venezuela international was taken off on a stretcher 69 minutes into Atlanta's 2-1 win over expansion franchise Nashville after colliding with David Romney.

Atlanta coach Frank de Boer admitted the injury "doesn't look really well" and the club confirmed the 26 year-old would need surgery on a torn ACL, likely ruling him out for most, if not all, of the 2020 MLS season.

The striker has scored 77 goals in 84 games for Atlanta, including a then-MLS record 35 in 2018, when he was named the league's Most Valuable Player in a campaign that ended with United winning the MLS Cup.

News of Martinez's injury will also come as a blow to Venezuela, which has two World Cup qualifiers later this month and kicks off its 2020 Copa America campaign against Brazil on 13 June.