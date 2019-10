Nick DeLeon's stunning late goal led Toronto past defending champion Atlanta United 2-1 and through to the MLS Cup final.

With 12 minutes remaining in Atlanta, DeLeon produced a thunderous long-range effort that beat Brad Guzan and secured Toronto's spot in the November 10 final.

Toronto will travel to Seattle Sounders in a rematch of the 2017 decider, which the Canadian side won 2-0.