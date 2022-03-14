Josef Martinez put Atlanta in front with an hour played, converting from the spot for his first goal of the campaign – the Venezuelan having failed to score in his first two starts of a season for the first time prior to matchday three.

Adam Armour nodded Charlotte level from a Benjamin Bender delivery just six minutes later and that looked set to deprive Atlanta of the three points.

But in the sixth minute of stoppage time, a raking Marcelino Moreno pass found Jake Mulraney on the right and his left-footed effort was deflected out of Kristijan Kahlina's reach to spark bedlam in the stands.

There was no such late rescue for the Red Bulls, however.

Gerhard Struber's men were the dominant force, managing 18 shots to Minnesota's five, but they could not find a way past the inspired Dayne St. Clair in the visitor's net.

Patryk Klimala spurned the best chance of all after just 14 minutes, with his feeble penalty kept out by St. Clair, who was only starting due to first-choice Tyler Miller being ruled out with an illness.

That was one of eight saves made by St. Clair, the most made by any goalkeeper in a single game this season.

Minnesota WAS more clinical, with Luis Amarilla converting with a well-taken volley from 10 yards early in the second half.

The Red Bulls were unfortunate not to get a late penalty after John Tolkin's pass appeared to be handled in the box, but Minnesota survived that scare to claim its first win of the season and prevent the home side from becoming the only side in MLS to have a 100 per cent record after three matches.