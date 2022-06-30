10-man Galaxy implodes after Reynoso screamer June 30, 2022 06:29 6:20 min Emanuel Reynoso's stunner gave Minnesota an early lead, on its way to a 3-2 win over 10-man LA Galaxy. WATCH MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights LA Galaxy Minnesota United FC Football MLS -Latest Videos 6:48 min All square in Fortaleza thriller 7:50 min Eight-man Sao Paulo hangs on in chaotic Copa clash 5:21 min Rising teen star steals the show for Red Bulls 3:34 min Ayovi late show bails out Independiente del Valle 1:30 min Kyrgios sets up Tsitsipas showdown with 'reminder' 4:37 min High-flying LAFC mauls Minnesota 5:27 min Timbers topple Dynamo in MLS classic 6:20 min 10-man Galaxy implodes after Reynoso screamer 4:42 min Andreas Pereira wonder-goal lifts Flamengo 3:53 min River Plate humbled by Velez Sarsfield