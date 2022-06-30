10-man Galaxy implode after Reynoso screamer June 30, 2022 06:29 6:20 min Emanuel Reynoso's stunner gave Minnesota an early lead, on its way to a 3-2 win over 10-man LA Galaxy. WATCH MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights LA Galaxy Minnesota United FC Football MLS -Latest Videos 4:37 min High-flying LAFC mauls Minnesota 5:27 min Timbers topple Dynamo in MLS classic 6:20 min 10-man Galaxy implode after Reynoso screamer 4:42 min Andreas Pereira wonder-goal lifts Flamengo 3:53 min River Plate humbled by Velez Sarsfield 4:28 min Toronto stunned by Crew with stars watching on 4:00 min Copa Libertadores: Talleres Cordoba v Colon 6:05 min Rony double puts Palmeiras on the cusp of quarters 0:32 min Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter in loan deal 1:30 min Humbert shows up without racquets, produces upset