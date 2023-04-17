Vela shines with double to lead LAFC to El Trafico triumph

The former Mexico international, who scored a brace in LAFC's midweek 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions League, was the difference as his side climbed up to second in the Western Conference.

Vela's double gave him 12 goals against Galaxy, while it led LAFC to s first-ever road win at Dignity Health Sports Park in nine attempts.

Vela curled in the opener in trademark style in the 22nd minute before Galaxy responded with Tyler Boyd's long-range 39th-minute strike.

LAFC fired in two goals in three minutes to open up a 3-1 lead, firstly from some shaky Galaxy defending with Sega Coulibaly bringing down Denis Bouanga inside the box for a penalty.

Vela stepped up and sent Galaxy keeper Jonathan Klinsmann the wrong way, before the ex-Arsenal man's corner found Ryan Hollingshead to nod home in the 70th minute. Kwadwo Opoku missed the chance to make it 4-1 when he poked wide on a swift counter too.

Riqui Puig, who had been quiet in the second half, struck the post in the 81st minute with a long-range effort before his brilliant pass set up Javier Hernandez, but he was denied by McCarthy.

In the 84th minute Hernandez, making his first start of the season, got a touch on Dejan Joveljic's low cross, allowing a simple tap-in for Marco Delgado.

Galaxy almost grabbed a point when Calegari's speculative shot forced McCarthy to tip it over the bar.

Galaxy remains winless this MLS season, with three points from seven games.