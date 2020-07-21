The draw was enough for Orlando to win the group ahead of Philadelphia due to its superior goal difference after both teams finished on seven points from three matches.

Ilsinho came off the bench to put Union ahead in the 68th minute at Walt Disney Resort in Florida, where his effort from a difficult angle broke the deadlock.

Orlando hit back just two minutes later through Mauricio Pereyra after he got on the end of Nani's cross.

New York City had defeated Inter Miami 1-0 earlier in the day to eliminate David Beckham's expansion franchise from Group A.

Inter Miami is yet to win a match since entering the league at the start of the 2020 season.