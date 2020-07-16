Stam gets off the mark for FC Cincinnati

The game pitched together two former Netherlands team-mates with Frank de Boer in charge of Atlanta - and it was Stam who prevailed in the head-to-head contest with his compatriot thanks to a 78th-minute strike.

Amaya's goal was worthy of settling the contest too, as he curled home with his left foot from just outside the penalty area.

Atlanta - which has now suffered back-to-back defeats in Group E - was already a man light at that stage, Jake Mulraney receiving two yellow cards inside the opening 26 minutes at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

De Boer then saw substitute J.J. Williams dismissed deep into 13 minutes of additional time for kicking out at Kendall Waston.