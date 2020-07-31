Santos nets quarter-final brace as Union rallies

Jamiro opened the scoring for Union, tapping in an Alejandro Bedoya cross in the 24th minute.

But in a fast finish to the first half, there were another three goals scored before the break.

Santos finished in a one-on-one before putting away a wonderful pass from Brenden Aaronson to make it 3-0.

Alan Pulido's header from a Johnny Russell cross in first-half additional time gave Sporting hope, but it was unable to complete a comeback after the break.

Philadelphia will face either New York City or Portland Timbers in the semi-finals.