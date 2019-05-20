Former Manchester United star Nani scored a brace as Orlando crushed FC Cincinnati 5-1 in Florida.

However, it had to come from behind at home after Darren Mattocks' 24th-minute opener for Cincinnati.

Tesho Akindele's clinical finish brought Orlando level before Nani struck twice early in the second half.

Nani had a penalty saved by Cincinnati goalkeeper Spencer Richey, but the rebound fell nicely for him to tuck away.

He tapped in a Ruan cutback to make it 3-1 before Akindele also completed his brace and Dom Dwyer headed in a late corner.

The win was just Orlando's fourth of the league campaign as it sits 10th in the Eastern Conference, two places above bottom side Cincinnati.

Without the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Galaxy's losing run stretched to four games with a 1-0 defeat at home to Colorado Rapids.

Andre Shinyashiki scored in the 82nd minute after a counter-attack to lift the Rapids to their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, defending champion Atlanta United's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss to 10-man New York Red Bulls.

Western Conference leader Los Angeles FC drew 1-1 against a 10-man Dallas as Carlos Vela scored his 14th goal of the MLS season with a penalty, having earlier missed a spot-kick.