Mosquera inspires Dallas, Whitecaps beat Impact

Mosquera scored a hat-trick as Dallas cruised to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium.

The Colombian opened the scoring four minutes before half-time, producing a neat finish into the bottom corner after a Michael Barrios cutback from the right.

The host doubled its lead shortly after the break through Franco Jara, who met Reto Ziegler's corner with a powerful header.

Dallas was in complete control approaching the hour-mark, Mosquera dispossessing a defender before finishing for 3-0.

Andre Shinyashiki pulled a goal back for the Rapids, but Mosquera completed his hat-trick with another clinical finish.

Mosquera became just the second Dallas player to score an MLS hat-trick at home in the past 11 years and first since Roland Lamah in 2017.

Dallas climbed into fourth in the Western Conference, while the Rapids are 10th.

After losing back-to-back matches to Montreal, Vancouver Whitecaps won its third meeting since August 3-1.

Thierry Henry's Montreal was dealt a huge blow with the game locked at 0-0 in the 37th minute as Rudy Camacho was sent off for lashing out at Fredy Montero.

Montero converted the penalty and Cristian Dajome scored before half-time, the former then sealing Vancouver's win after Romell Quioto had struck for Montreal.

Vancouver climbed off the bottom of the west, while Montreal is fifth in the Eastern Conference.

In the day's other game, the struggling San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 with the Portland Timbers.