Ligue 1 is back!
MLS

MLS wrap: Sporting Kansas City pulls clear

Sporting Kansas City continued its strong start to the MLS season, while Toronto FC claimed another win on Saturday (AEST).

Getty Images

WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Sporting claimed a 2-1 win over Minnesota United at Allianz Field to pull clear atop the Western Conference.

Michael Boxall's 55th-minute own goal proved decisive as Sporting claimed a fifth win in six MLS games, going four points clear of second-placed Minnesota United FC.

Gadi Kinda got on the end of a Jaylin Lindsey cross to give Peter Vermes' Sporting a 12th-minute lead.

Minnesota was level just after the half-hour mark, an unfortunate deflection off Lindsey leading to an own goal.

But Boxall turned a cross into his own net 10 minutes into the second half for what proved to be the winner.

Toronto recorded a second win in four days over Vancouver Whitecaps with a 1-0 victory.

Richie Laryea's low finish in the 15th minute was all Toronto needed, getting back to within a point of Eastern Conference leader Columbus Crew.

In the day's other games, Cincinnati and DC United drew 0-0, while Houston Dynamo's clash with Dallas also finished goalless.

News Toronto FC Columbus Crew SC Sporting Kansas City FC Dallas Houston Dynamo Vancouver Whitecaps FC Minnesota United FC Football DC United MLS FC Cincinnati
Previous Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire
Read
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire
Next

Latest Stories