MLS wrap: Rossi nets four as LAFC crushes Galaxy

Rossi starred at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as LAFC crushed its rival in the Group F clash.

Galaxy led twice in the first half, with the opening goal coming when Latif Blessing put the ball into his own net.

Rossi equalised from the penalty spot in the 13th minute before Cristian Pavon converted a spot-kick at the other end to give Galaxy a 2-1 lead.

A rebound fell for Rossi to tuck away before half-time to send the teams into the break level.

Bradley Wright-Phillips curled a finish into the bottom corner for LAFC after a Brian Rodriguez pass before the latter also set up Rossi to complete his hat-trick.

Mohamed El Monir's 25-yard effort sealed Los Angeles FC's win before Rossi added his fourth with a tap in.

Bob Bradley's side is second in Group F with four points, while Portland Timbers booked its spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Jeremy Ebobisse's brilliant finish and a Diego Valeri goal had the Timbers in control.

Alberth Elis's penalty brought Houston back into the game late before the forward picked up two yellow cards to be sent off.