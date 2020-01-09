Inter Miami selects prolific Robbie Robinson in MLS SuperDraft

WATCH Inter Miami LIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia in 2020
Inter - co-owned by former England captain Beckham - is one of two expansion franchises preparing for their first MLS season, with Nashville SC the other.
The Florida club had the first selection in the draft and went for 18-goal Robinson from Clemson, who won the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player.
Robinson follows the likes of former United States international Freddy Adu, Besiktas attacker Cyle Larin and Manchester City winger Jack Harrison as a number one pick.
Inter has been linked with an array of high-profile forwards, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, while it already has highly-rated Argentina youth international Julian Carranza on their books.
Beckham's side had the third selection, too, taking right-back Dylan Nealis, while Nashville used the second pick on Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Maher.