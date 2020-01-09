Inter Miami selects prolific Robbie Robinson in MLS SuperDraft

Inter - co-owned by former England captain Beckham - is one of two expansion franchises preparing for their first MLS season, with Nashville SC the other.

The Florida club had the first selection in the draft and went for 18-goal Robinson from Clemson, who won the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player.

Your first overall pick: Robbie Robinson#InterMiamiCF selects the 2019 Mac Hermann winning striker from @ClemsonMSoccer in the @MLS #SuperDraft presented by @adidassoccer. pic.twitter.com/qJKukr87Kr — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 9, 2020

Robinson follows the likes of former United States international Freddy Adu, Besiktas attacker Cyle Larin and Manchester City winger Jack Harrison as a number one pick.

A look at the fútbol Robbie Robinson brings to #InterMiamiCF#SuperDraft pic.twitter.com/E9PAjIA3AT — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 9, 2020

Inter has been linked with an array of high-profile forwards, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, while it already has highly-rated Argentina youth international Julian Carranza on their books.

Beckham's side had the third selection, too, taking right-back Dylan Nealis, while Nashville used the second pick on Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Maher.