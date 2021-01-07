Inter Miami sacks Alonso amid Phil Neville links

In its first season in MLS, Inter finished the regular season with a record of seven wins, three draws and 13 losses, which was sufficient to qualify for the play-in round of the playoffs.

A 3-0 defeat at Nashville on November 20 saw them fail to advance, however, and Alonso will not return to the dugout for a second campaign.

#InterMiamiCF and Manager Diego Alonso have mutually agreed to part ways.



Club Statement 👇https://t.co/TmxXJXvTyP — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 7, 2021

"Going through the journey of this inaugural season with Inter Miami has been an incredible experience, and I am thankful to the ownership group for the opportunity," Alonso said in a statement.

"I want to thank the staff for their work and friendship, the players for their efforts on the field, and especially the fans for their constant support throughout the year. I wish everyone the best this upcoming season."

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: "On behalf of the organisation, I want to thank Diego for his hard work and dedication during our inaugural season and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

"This was a difficult year and a very tough decision for everyone, but we believe it is the right step for the club. We have great expectations for Inter Miami in the short and long term."

England Women boss Neville is believed to be the frontrunner to replace Alonso.

Neville will step down from his role with the Lionesses when his contract expires in July but hoped to coach Great Britain at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and August.

The 43-year-old is a former Manchester United team-mate of Inter Miami owner David Beckham. They are also co-owners of Salford City in England's League Two.