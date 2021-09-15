Inter Miami makes history, NYCFC held in thriller

Christian Makoun converted an injury-time penalty as David Beckham's in-form Inter Miami edged 10-man Toronto 1-0 in MLS.

With Wednesday's (AEST) contest seemingly heading for a draw, Inter Miami's Makoun stepped up and scored a spot-kick in the 95th minute.

Unbeaten in six matches, Inter Miami – co-owned by former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star Beckham – has won three consecutive matches for the first time in its history as it moved into the Eastern Conference play-off positions.

Toronto had just 15 points through 23 matches entering the matchup. Only five teams in MLS history have had fewer points at this stage of a season, most recently DC United in 2013 (13).

Kemar Lawrence was sent off in the 37th minute but Toronto thought they had snatched a winner with two minutes of regulation remaining when the hosts believed Jacob Shaffelburg's rebound crossed the line.

Inter Miami went up the other end and claimed all three points in the fifth minute of stoppage time – Makoun fouled by Chris Mavinga before tucking away the last-gasp penalty.

Following four consecutive clean sheets – a club first, Inter Miami are fifth in the east with 32 points from 23 rounds, while Toronto sit bottom after six straight defeats and nine games without a win.

Elsewhere, New York City and Dallas played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

New York – fourth in the Eastern Conference – led 2-1 and 3-2 but had to settle for a point in a see-sawing contest at Red Bull Arena.

As for MLS champion Columbus Crew, it overcame New York Red Bulls 2-1 thanks to an 88th-minute goal via substitute Miguel Berry.