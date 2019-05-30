Ibrahimovic stars in Galaxy return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic starred for LA Galaxy on his return from suspension, while Josef Martinez netted a brace for Atlanta United in MLS.

Ibrahimovic scored and provided an assist as the Galaxy returned to second in the Western Conference courtesy of a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Points in the bank 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/GCxJm9KnOf — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 30, 2019

The Swedish star headed a cross into the path of Favio Alvarez to nod in the opener in the 55th minute.

Ibrahimovic, returning from a two-game suspension, sealed the win late on, volleying in an Uriel Antuna cross for his 10th goal of the season.

Play those drums 🥁🥁🥁 pic.twitter.com/vwtvXfEZ82 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 30, 2019

Galaxy is six points adrift of Los Angeles FC, while Sporting sits 11th in the Western Conference.

Atlanta United snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to a 3-0 victory at home to Minnesota.

All the goals, all the saves from a perfect Wednesday night in the ATL



Match Highlights ⬇️🎥 pic.twitter.com/Nbv6B6KR3Z — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 30, 2019

Franco Escobar's fine 23rd-minute finish put Atlanta ahead, but it had to wait until late on to wrap up its victory.

Martinez scored twice in additional time to take his tally to eight MLS goals this campaign.

Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference, where the top two in DC United and Philadelphia Union dropped points.

Wayne Rooney provided an assist but DC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Chicago Fire.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against the struggling Colorado Rapids.

However, third-placed Montreal Impact made no mistake, edging Real Salt Lake 2-1 in Quebec.