Heber leads NYC in MLS rout

Heber scored twice and even netted an own goal, while Maxi Moralez had a goal and two assists as New York outclassed the league's bottom side.

New York was unstoppable from the outset at Yankee Stadium, where Alexandru Mitrita, Heber and Ismael Tajouri scored inside 29 minutes.

Mitrita broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and Heber doubled the lead six minutes later before Tajouri made it 3-0.

Heber got himself on the scoresheet again prior to half-time, albeit at the other end, after turning the ball into his own net.

However, Heber restored New York's three-goal advantage four minutes into the second half – the Brazilian using his chest to control the ball and volleying past Spencer Richey.

Another own goal, this time from New York substitute Sebastien Ibeagha gifted Cincinnati another goal in the 76th minute but Moralez added a fifth late on for the home side.

New York moved within a point of fifth-placed New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference, while lowly Cincinnati remain rooted to the bottom of the table with the league's worst record.