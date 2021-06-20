Glesnes screamer seals point for Union at Atlanta

Anthony Fontana and Kacper Przybylko were denied by Brad Guzan as Philadelphia looked more likely to find the breakthrough in the first half of the Eastern Conference clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was Atlanta who opened the scoring, though, the unfortunate Przybylko heading into his own net from a corner shortly before the hour.

Anton Walkes looked like he had secured three points for his side with a powerful header seven minutes from full-time, but the visitors had other ideas.

Cory Burke pulled one back a minute later with a close-range finish before Glesnes sealed a share of the spoils with a stunning drive from 30-yards that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.