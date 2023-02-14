Driussi signs long-term Austin extension

Driussi joined Austin from Zenit in 2021 and has scored 30 goals and set up a further 12 in 54 MLS appearances.

He finished second behind Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar in the MLS MVP, having netted 25 goals last season.

Leeds United was among the teams linked with Driussi in January, but Austin has secured its talisman's future ahead of the start of the new campaign, which it starts against St Louis SC on 26 February (AEDT).

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract with Austin FC," Driussi said.

"This club and community have made Austin feel like home for my family and me. I have big ambitions here both personally and for the team, and I'm excited to work with my team-mates, [coach] Josh [Wolff] and the staff to achieve them."

On the back of Driussi's outstanding form, Austin reached the Western Conference Final in the MLS Cup playoffs last season, but lost 3-0 to eventual champion Los Angeles FC.

It finished second in the West in its second season in MLS.