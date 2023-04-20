Former Nice boss Galtier is on course to win the Ligue 1 title in his first campaign at PSG, but his side exited the Champions League and Coupe de France at the last-16 stage.

The 56-year-old is reportedly living on borrowed time at the Parc des Princes, with the Parisians said to be eyeing up a number of alternatives ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

But Galtier remains focused on getting PSG over the line in the league and has already discussed possible transfer targets with technical advisor Luis Campos.

"We are working with Luis Campos on the architecture of the squad for next season," he said.

"We've talked about the modifications that we want to make to improve the team, to perhaps have more variety in our game and to have a better balance.

"We have been working for weeks, and last week more specifically. I project myself to be the coach of next season."

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is the latest high-profile name to be linked with the PSG job, with Galtier having to repeatedly fend off questions regarding his own future.

"I'm very focused on work. Work allows you to be active," Galtier said. "I'm very active with the staff, with the players. I know the importance of going for this title.

"I'm focused on work. I also plan for the future. I have a lot of work to do in this regard. My brain is constantly active to be focused on the matches to get this title.

"There will be an assessment made at the end of the season, even if I talk a lot with Luis Campos and with our president."

PSG is eight points clear of second-place Marseille with nine league games to go, but it remains to be seen if a ninth title in 11 seasons will appease the club's wealthy backers.

The French giant may have struggled for consistency this season, but Galtier insists the World Cup is partly to blame for that.

"We must not forget that it was a unique season, with an international competition, the most beautiful of them all, right in the middle of it," he said.

"We will have to analyse what happened in the first part of the season and the second part. Why, for what reasons? Is there a lack of visibility? I don't think so."

PSG travels to bottom side Angers on Saturday (AEST) aiming to register a third league win in a row and close in on its latest title triumph.

The Parisian side has not lost any of its last 28 games in all competitions against Angers, though Galtier is not taking anything for granted against the struggling hosts.

"You have to be vigilant about slackening, ensuring you maintain the required levels in training," he said. "Each team we play will want to bring down the champion.

"It's like that against Paris Saint-Germain; you have to be very vigilant. We have no right to be relaxed just because we've recorded two important victories.

"Angers will play their game without any pressure. There will be a great atmosphere, with players freed from any pressure they may have had before."

Angers will be relegated this weekend if it loses and other results go against them.