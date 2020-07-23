After returning to Brazil amid the coronavirus pandemic, Neymar has quickly found impressive form ahead of the conclusion of PSG's 2019-2020 campaign.

The 28-year-old scored four goals across three friendly victories over Le Havre, Waasland-Beveren and Celtic, which finished 9-0, 7-0 and 4-0 respectively.

PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title upon its cancellation in April and will hope to win the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne in the rescheduled final on Friday.

Asked about Neymar's form in his pre-match news conference, Tuchel said: "I'm not surprised. He came back in a good state of mind, in good shape.

"He adapts super quickly to all training sessions, he gained in capacity very quickly. It's important for him to play as much as possible. He was given as many minutes of playing time as possible.

"He will be on the pitch tomorrow. He's in good shape, decisive, and that's the best thing for us."

PSG will contest the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon on July 31 before heading to Lisbon for the conclusion of the Champions League, in which they were drawn against Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

"The best way to arrive in Portugal is with the four titles and it starts tomorrow," said Tuchel.

"The focus of these past weeks was to prepare the team for this match against Saint-Etienne, to prepare it mentally, to prepare it physically. We didn't talk about Atalanta with the team or the staff, it's not the subject now.

"The most important thing in a club like PSG is to play finals, win finals, win titles. At the end of the day, that's still the best way to prepare a team for a big challenge in the Champions League."