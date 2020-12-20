Tuchel already had to contend with a lengthy list of absentees before facing fellow title hopefuls Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Neymar and Mauro Icardi among the stars to be sidelined.

Kylian Mbappe is also not fully fit and was restricted to a late substitute appearance on his 22nd birthday as the champion missed a chance to go top at the expense of its opponent.

PSG then lost Presnel Kimpembe, Alessandro Florenzi and Layvin Kurzawa in Monday's (AEDT) clash, so they face the prospect of being even more depleted when they take on Strasbourg on Thursday.

Tuchel hit out over the fixture list following a stalemate that leaves his side a point behind leaders Lille and second-placed Lyon.

He told Telefoot after PSG's first goalless Ligue 1 draw since he took over: "You already know my opinion, we are going to kill the players.

"We are always allowed to play at nine o'clock [in the evening]. We lack the rhythm to eat, sleep, recover. But it will continue like this.

"Today, we miss Neymar, Kylian, Mauro, Juan (Bernat). Are we surprised? No. Three new players are injured now. Well done."

A positive was the return of captain Marquinhos from a hip injury and the defender knows PSG must be more ruthless after just one of their eight shots was on target, Moise Kean particularly wasteful.

"We were able to control the match but we could have been more dangerous," the skipper told Telefoot. "We had to be well organised.

"This is an important point for us, but if we are always looking for victory."