Tavares shines on debut as Marseille mauls Reims August 7, 2022 22:56

Nuno Tavares scored a stunner in his first game for Marseille since joining on loan from Arsenal, as the home side cruised to a 4-1 win over Reims to start its Ligue 1 season.