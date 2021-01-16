WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

France FIFA World Cup winner Thauvin sent a woeful spot-kick wide in the first half and Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson then converted twice from close range after the break to give the away side an unassailable lead behind closed doors at Stade Velodrome.

Argentinean forward Dario Benedetto pulled one back late on for Andre Villas-Boas's side but the result leaves it with just one win in six Ligue 1 games.

Beaten narrowly by Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions in midweek, Marseille sits sixth in the league, now eight points behind leader Lyon, albeit still with a game in hand.

"We risk losing touch with the teams at the top, who are more consistent than us," Villas-Boas said.

"We were very bad and we paid an expensive price for it. We can't go from playing well against Paris to a miserable match like today."

Nimes moved off the foot of the table after its first win in nine, but it remains in the bottom three.