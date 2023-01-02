Stunner lifts Troyes to first win under Kisnorbo January 2, 2023 20:35 5:10 min A volleyed wonder-goal from midfielder Xavier Chavalerin lifted Troyes to a thrilling 3-2 win over Strasbourg, sealing a first win for Australian manager Patrick Kisnorbo. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Strasbourg Troyes Football Ligue 1 Aussies Abroad Patrick Kisnorbo -Latest Videos 3:48 min Egan late show rescues draw for Blades 5:28 min Hearts break Hibernian in Edinburgh derby 4:52 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Ross County 4:54 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v St Mirren 5:33 min SPFL: Livingston v Motherwell 5:07 min SPFL: St. Johnstone v Dundee United 1:35 min Gary Neville reflects on meeting Pele 4:55 min Rennes snatches late winner to deny Nice 5:12 min 10-man Marseille hangs on to beat Montpellier 4:51 min Watford beats the odds to take points off Norwich