Strasbourg v Lille September 27, 2021 10:34 3:46 min Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Lille Highlights Lille Strasbourg Football Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 3:17 min Ligue 1: Troyes v Angers 2:03 min Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg 2:03 min Bundesliga: VFL Bochum v Stuttgart 3:16 min Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Lille 3:53 min Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Rennes 3:46 min Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Lille 3:11 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Lorient 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 3:57 min Napoli staying grounded after perfect start 6:01 min Lens edges Marseille in thriller to go second