Savanier double sees off Lyon September 15, 2020 23:49 3:54 min Montpellier moved up to fifth spot in Ligue 1 after Teji Savanier scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon on Wednesday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 1-MONTH free trial Highlights Lyon Montpellier Football Ligue 1 Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 2:52 min Copa Libertadores: Colo Colo v Penarol 3:36 min Jorge Wilstermann v Athletico PR 3:54 min Savanier double sees off Lyon 2:31 min Grealish marks new deal with star turn in Cup 1:09 min Bale keen on Tottenham return 1:29 min Lyon chief claims Barcelona can't afford Depay 0:33 min Tuchel fed up with questions over PSG future 0:30 min Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal 1:25 min AVB stunned as Alvaro receives death threats 26:13 min EFL Highlights Show - Episode 1