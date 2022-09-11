MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Sanchez was one of six players who started having not been in the line-up for the 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the fresh legs, though, Marseille fell behind in the 12th minute as Lille silenced Stade Velodrome. Bafode Diakite robbed possession on the halfway line, and while Adam Ounas hit the post with an instinctive turn and shot, Ismaily was on site to bury the rebound.

Marseille was soon level, though, as Amine Harit drove forward from his own half in the 26th minute, passed out wide to Cengiz Under, who fired in a low centre from the right that Sanchez poked home from close range.

Under was unvolved again for the winner. His free-kick into the box was headed on by Sead Kolasinac, with Samuel Gigot scoring instinctively.

To the naked eye, he looked to have been clearly offside, but the video assistant referee let the goal stand, making it Kolasinac's first goal since moving to Marseille from Spartak Moscow.

Marseille remains alongside PSG at the top of Ligue 1, both sides recording six wins and a draw each after seven games, PSG's latest win coming prior to Marseille's with a 1-0 win over Brest, a goal that helps keep the capital club top on goal difference.