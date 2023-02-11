The win earned Marseille a vital three points in the Ligue 1 title race, where it sits in second place five points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which claimed nothing from its 3-1 defeat to Monaco earlier in the day.

Marseille were thankful to the officials on two key occasions, the first when Grejohn Kyei was denied a goal after he was found to be offside in the 23rd minute and the second when Muhammed Cham was spotted to have used an arm to deflect a free-kick just prior to half-time, an action that led to Sanchez's opportunity from the penalty spot.

It was a largely uneventful affair for most of the second half until Sanchez again found himself in the thick of the action. First he saw Mory Diaw somehow palm his header up and on to the crossbar, but the rebound fell kindly for the Chilean, who was able to nod it into the goal, sealing the win in the process.