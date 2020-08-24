WATCH every Ligue 1 match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
The Ligue 1 side recorded a case of the virus last Thursday and carried out further tests on Tuesday (AEST).
The three players to return positive tests for COVID-19 will now self-isolate.
As a precaution, Rennes say they will split up into smaller training groups until further notice and will not permit media to attend any sessions.
Rennes is due to face Montpellier on Sunday (AEST) in its second Ligue 1 match of the 2020-2021 season.
It drew 1-1 at Lille in its opening game last weekend.