Reims registers shock win over PSG

The Ligue 1 champion, deprived of a host of key players, was well below its best and a spirited Reims side took advantage.

Kamara powerfully headed in the 29th minute and, even though PSG piled on the pressure in the second half, the visitors' defence stood firm.

Dia added a second in the fourth minute of stoppage-time with a spectacular bicycle kick.

PSG was without the attacking qualities of Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and the on-loan Mauro Icardi — all absent through injury — while Marco Verratti was suspended.

It meant much of PSG's impetus in the final third fell to Neymar, whose knack of scoring late goals secured back-to-back 1-0 wins against Strasbourg and Lyon in Ligue 1.

However, Reims packed midfield and swarmed around the Brazilian whenever he received the ball, stifling Neymar's impact, although he did go close with a free-kick that curled narrowly over the crossbar.

The visitors took a surprise lead just before the half-hour mark when Kamara netted his first top-flight goal.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas almost kept out Kamara's header, from Marshall Munetsi's cross, with a spectacular one-handed diving save but the Reims midfielder's effort had too much power and it went in off the post.

Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points in an away defeat to Rennes last month, and only threatened sporadically in its quest to avoid a second league loss of the campaign.

PSG had not been beaten at home in league since a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Rennes in May 2018, and it went down by the same margin when Dia got on the end of Thomas Foket's cross and volleyed home in stunning fashion.