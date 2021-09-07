PSG's epic Messi presentation September 7, 2021 06:21 11:12 min In front of a packed and heaving Parc des Princes, PSG unveiled its five major transfer window signings. But the biggest cheer of all was reserved for Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi. WATCH Messi in Ligue 1 LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week free trial News PSG Football Lionel Messi Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 12:36 min Talking Talent with William Saliba 11:12 min PSG's epic Messi presentation 1:30 min Djokovic survives early Brooksby scare to progress 0:49 min Willian reflects on 'unhappy' time at Arsenal 15:28 min CBF claims Argentina stars were warned in advance 0:56 min Laporta insists there was no way to keep Messi 0:31 min Arnie expects Socceroos to build on China rout 11:12 min Nagelsmann remains wary of Barcelona without Messi 0:19 min Van de Beek determined to earn Man United place 1:30 min Raducanu thrashes Rogers to reach last eight