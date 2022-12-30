The PSG coach says the club will only make signings next month if players leave the Ligue 1 leader.

PSG needed a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe to seal a nervy 2-1 win over Strasbourg in its first game after the World Cup.

That ensured the champion will end the year seven points clear at the Ligue 1 summit, and Galtier does not envisage the club requiring any new additions early in 2023.

"I am very happy and very satisfied with the squad I have," he said before his side's visit to Lens on January 2 (AEDT).

"There will be no arrivals if there are no departures. There are no players who have asked to move. It means that the players are good here.

"It's a long period, we have to see how things evolve.

"A defender is not needed. We have El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who played against Strasbourg. He has enormous potential. We place a lot of hope in him.

"Going for a defender would be blocking space for him. We want to promote our local talents."

Mbappe's last-gasp intervention against Strasbourg marked his swift return to domestic action after France's defeat in the World Cup final to Argentina.

Despite scoring a hat-trick for Didier Deschamps' side, Mbappe and his international team-mates came up short as Les Bleus were beaten on penalties in the showpiece game of Qatar 2022.

Speaking after the game against Strasbourg, the 24-year-old acknowledged the pain of France's loss in Doha will stay with him forever but Galtier does not expect his disappointment to impact on his performances for PSG.

"If I understood his statement correctly, he said it will take time to digest the fact of not having lifted the World Cup for the second time," he said.

"It's normal, but showing such a desire to win reflects his state of mind and his mentality as a very high level champion.

"He was still this morning very dynamic, very happy. He is a player who is growing every day.

"How lucky we are to have a player like that."