Goals from Randal Kolo Muani, Quentin Merlin and a Ludovic Blas penalty handed the home team an incredible 3-0 half-time lead, with goalkeeper Alban Lafont starring for the hosts.

Neymar pulled one back immediately after the restart before seeing a terrible penalty effort saved on the hour and Nantes held on for the win, moving into fifth place in the French top-flight.

PSG remains well clear at the top of Ligue 1, but this was not how Pochettino would have envisaged following up an impressive 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Lionel Messi misfired again, and while Kylian Mbappe, who scored the late winner against Madrid, again looked lively, he was well marshalled by the Nantes defence and like his team-mates, simply couldn't find a way past an inspired Lafont.

Nantes took a shock lead just three minutes into the game with Kolo Muani rounding off an efficient break by flicking home just seconds after Juan Bernat had forced a good save from Lafont.

The Nantes stopper made an excellent save from Messi moments later, before Merlin fired a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner from the edge of the area on 15 minutes, his first goal of the season.

Lafont denied Mbappe, Neymar, and Idrissa Gueye in an astonishing performance, before Dennis Appiah had a red card correctly overturned after a VAR (video assistant referee) check.

Another VAR intervention gave Nantes a penalty before half-time that Blas hammered home after Georginio Wijnaldum's clumsy handball.

Despite looking lively immediately after the break thanks to Neymar's skilful strike, his missed penalty on the hour mark set the tone for PSG for the last half-hour as it walked off pointless after more than disappointing display.