Messi is said to have travelled after PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Monday (AEST) without the club’s permission.

The 35-year-old, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, is expected to miss matches against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on 14 May.

He will reportedly not train with the club, or be paid, for the two weeks.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 loss to Lorient which left PSG just five points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

The Argentina captain has scored 24 goals for his club this season.